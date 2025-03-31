Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IBPS Result 2025: Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, RRB Clerk at ibps.in, links here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 31, 2025 05:33 PM IST

IBPS has released provisional allotment result for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, RRB Clerk posts. The direct link to check lists are given here. 

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released provisional allotment list for PO, Clerk, RRB PO and RRB Clerk on March 31, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams for the posts mentioned above can check the list through the link available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Result 2025: Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, Clerk
IBPS Result 2025: Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, Clerk

The reserve list for RRB Office Assistant, RRB Officer Scale I, RRB Officer Scale II (GBO), RRB Officer Scale II (SO), RRB Officer Scale III, CRP-CSA and CRP-PO/MTs can be checked by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB provisional allotment result 

Direct link to check IBPS PO provisional allotment result 

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk provisional allotment result 

IBPS Result 2025: How to download provisional allotment list for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, Clerk

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, RRB Clerk links available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates must enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The said provisional allotment under Reserve List has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of Govt. guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc. In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Exam Results / IBPS Result 2025: Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, RRB Clerk at ibps.in, links here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On