IBPS Result 2025: Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, RRB Clerk at ibps.in, links here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released provisional allotment list for PO, Clerk, RRB PO and RRB Clerk on March 31, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams for the posts mentioned above can check the list through the link available on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. IBPS Result 2025: Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, Clerk

The reserve list for RRB Office Assistant, RRB Officer Scale I, RRB Officer Scale II (GBO), RRB Officer Scale II (SO), RRB Officer Scale III, CRP-CSA and CRP-PO/MTs can be checked by following the steps given below.

IBPS Result 2025: How to download provisional allotment list for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, Clerk

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on Provisional allotment list out for PO, Clerk, RRB PO, RRB Clerk links available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates must enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The said provisional allotment under Reserve List has been done based on merit-cum-preference, keeping in view the spirit of Govt. guidelines on reservation policy, various guidelines issued by Govt. of India/ Others from time to time, administrative exigency, etc. In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth, as per the prevailing practice. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.