IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025: Scores released at ibps.in, direct link to check here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 scores. Candidates who have appeared for the Office Assistant prelims exam can check the scores through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

The scores will be available on the official website from January 29 to February 15, 2026.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 scores IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 scores: How to check To check the scores candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

2. Click on IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2025 scores link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Clerk prelims result was announced on January 23, 2026.

The Office Assistant preliminary examination was held on December 6, 7, 13 and 14, 2025. The exam comprised of 80 questions of 80 marks. The question paper comprised of 40 questions from Reasoning and 40 from Numerical Ability. The exam duration is for 45 minutes.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no penalty for that question. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IBPS.