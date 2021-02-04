IND USA
IBPS SO main results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

IBPS SO main results 2020 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS SO examination can check and download their results online at ibps.in on or before February 10, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:50 PM IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday declared the results of the Specialist Officers main examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the IBPS SO main examination can check and download their results online at ibps.in on or before February 10, 2021.

The institute had conducted the SO main exams on January 24, 2021.

Direct link to check IBPS SO main results 2020

How to check IBPS SO main results 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online main exam scorecard CRP SPL-X’

A new login page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login login

The IBPS SO main results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

Direct link to check IBPS SO Main Result 2020

