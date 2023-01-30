Home / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result today? Here's what we know

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result today? Here's what we know

exam results
Published on Jan 30, 2023 07:59 AM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Result of ICAI CA Foundation exam held in December 2022 is expected soon on icai.org and icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result today? Here's what we know (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICAI CA Foundation December 2022 result today? Here's what we know (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ICAI CA Result 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December exam results soon. Students can check their ICAI CA Foundation results on icai.org and/or icai.nic.in, when announced.

Students should know that ICAI has not made any official announcement yet regarding the CA Foundation result date and time. However, CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal recently said on social media that it may be announced between January 30 and February 6. He also advised students to wait for an official confirmation.

“I am resting on all prediction about the CA Foundation result which may be there from 30th Jan to 6th Feb. final date will be announced in due course. Pls wait for @theicai notification,” Khandelwal tweeted.

How to check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022

Go to the official website of ICAI, icai.org or icai.nic.in.

The link to check result will be displayed on the home page. Open it.

Enter the asked login credentials and submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and download the page.

ICAI conducted CA Foundation December exam conducted between December 14 to December 20, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

ICAI has already announced CA Inter and Final results.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icai ca foundation exam result.
icai ca foundation exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out