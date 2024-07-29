 ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, direct link to download scorecard here - Hindustan Times
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, direct link to download scorecard here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jul 29, 2024 07:58 PM IST

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024: CA foundation scores are out, download via direct link given below.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, has released the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June 2024 exam results today, July 29. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their scorecards from the official website of the ICAI at icai.nic.in. ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 Live Updates

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 have been declared at icai.nic.in, Candidates can download via the direct link given here, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 have been declared at icai.nic.in, Candidates can download via the direct link given here, (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As informed by the ICAI earlier, candidates will need to enter their registration number along with roll number to access the result from the official website.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD ICAI CA FOUNDATION RESULT 2024

Along with the results, the ICAI has also shared other details such as number of candidates registered and appeared for the examination, rank holders, gender-wise result, pass percentage and more.

Notably, the examination was conducted on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, 2024.

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2024: Here’s how to check merit list

  • Visit the official website of ICAI result website, icai.nic.in.
  • On the home page, open the CA Foundation June exam result link.
  • Enter your roll number and registration number.
  • Submit the details and download the scorecards.
  • Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website of ICAI.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, direct link to download scorecard here
