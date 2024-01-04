close_game
ICAI CA November Result 2023 Date: Final, inter results likely on January 9, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 04, 2024 05:06 PM IST

ICAI CA November Result 2023 Date has been released. Check details here.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA November Result 2023 Date. The results for Final and Intermediate examinations will likely be released on January 9, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA November Result 2023 Date: Final, inter results likely on January 9

The official notice reads, “the results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

Earlier, the expected result date was shared by the CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal , on his Twitter account. In the tweet , which was posted in December 2023, Khandelwal said that the CA Intermediate and Final Nov 23 Exam results may be expected between 5th Jan to 10th Jan.

The Intermediate course Group 1 examination was conducted on November 2, 4, 6 and 8, 2023 and Group II on November 10, 13, 15 and 17, 2023. The final course Group I examination was held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7, 2023 and Group II on November 9, 11, 14 and 16, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICAI.

Official Notice Here

