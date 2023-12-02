ICAI Inter, Final Nov 2023 results expected between Jan 5 to 10: CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to release the ICAI CA Inter, Final Result November 2023 between January 5 to January 10. Candidates will be able to check the ICAI Inter, Final Nov 2023 result through the official website at ICAI at icai.org. ICAI official shares expected date of result declaration through Twitter

CCM of ICAI, Dhiraj Khandelwal shared the expected date of declaration of results through X formally Twitter.

His Tweet reads, "CA Intermediate and Final Nov 23 Exam result may be expected between 5th Jan to 10th Jan. Just for information".

ICAI CA Inter, Final result Nov2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of ICAI at icai.org.

On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA Inter, Final result Nov 2023 link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.