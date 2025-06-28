ICAI CA Result 2025 Date News: When is May exam result expected? Here's what we know

ICAI CA Result 2025 Date News: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the Chartered Accountancy (CA) May exam results in July. Although the result date is not officially confirmed yet, ex-CCM Dhiraj Khandelwal informed on X (formerly Twitter) that the results are expected by the first week of July, tentatively around July 3rd or 4th. ICAI CA Result 2025 Date News: When is May exam result expected?

“For those asking about the May 25 exam results, please note that, based on past experience, the results may be announced in the first week of July — tentatively around July 3rd or 4th,” he wrote.

The institute will release an official notification to confirm the result date and time.

When declared, candidates can check the ICAI result for the May 2025 examination at icai.nic.in.

They will need to log in using their User ID and Password to check the results when out.

ICAI CA result 2025: How to download scores when announced

Go to the official website, icai.nic.in. Open the May 2025 exam result link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

ICAI conducted the May examinations from May 2 to 14. The CA Inter group 1 exam was scheduled for May 3, 5 and 7. The group 2 exam was scheduled for May 9, 11 and 14. The final exam for group 1 was held on May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was scheduled for May 8 10 and 13.

However, exams scheduled for May 9-14 were postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions.

Last year, the ICAI CA May exam result was announced on July 11 and in 2023, the result was announced on July 5.

Candidates can visit the institute's official website for updates about their results.