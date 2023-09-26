ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June results out, steps to check marks on icmai.in

ICMAI Result 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced results of Intermediate and Final examinations held in June 2023. Links to check these results are now available on the website, icmai.in. Candidates can check it using their registration numbers. ICMAI CMA result 2023 for June edition of Inter, Final exams announced (icmai.in)

ICMAI CMA Inter result 2023

ICMAI CMA Final result 2023

These are the steps they need to follow:

How to check ICMAI CMA Inter, Final results 2023

First, go to icmai.in. Open the link “Intermediate & Final Result for June 2023 Term” under updates. Now, open the link “Check your result online” under Intermediate or final. Enter your registration number, login and check result. Take a printout of the page for future uses.

In addition to individual results, PDFs containing course-wise roll numbers of selected candidates are also available on the result page. Candidates can also open it and check their qualification status. For detailed scorecards, they have to login using their credentials.

For any result related queries, candidates can mail to exam.helpdesk@icmai.in.

