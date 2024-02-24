 ICSI CS and Executive result releasing tomorrow; know who to check - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CS and Executive result releasing tomorrow; know who to check

ICSI CS and Executive result releasing tomorrow; know who to check

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 24, 2024 05:58 PM IST

ICSI to declare CS Professional and Executive Programme results on Feb 25, exams for June 2024 from June 1-10.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme tomorrow, February 25. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website at www.icsi.edu.

ICSI to declare CS Professional and Executive Programme results on Feb 25
ICSI to declare CS Professional and Executive Programme results on Feb 25

The results of the Executive Programme will be announced at 2:00 pm, and the results of the Professional Programme at 11:00 am.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ICSI CS and Executive result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu.

Click on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme results on the homepage.

Key in your login details

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

The ICSI will conduct the next Professional Programme and Executive Programme exams from June 1 to June 10. Additionally, February 26 is the deadline for submitting the examination fee for the June 2024 exam.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On