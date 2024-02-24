ICSI CS and Executive result releasing tomorrow; know who to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the results of the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme tomorrow, February 25. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the results from the official website at www.icsi.edu. ICSI to declare CS Professional and Executive Programme results on Feb 25

The results of the Executive Programme will be announced at 2:00 pm, and the results of the Professional Programme at 11:00 am.

ICSI CS and Executive result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.icsi.edu.

Click on the CS Professional Programme and Executive Programme results on the homepage.

Key in your login details

Check the results and take the print for future reference.

The ICSI will conduct the next Professional Programme and Executive Programme exams from June 1 to June 10. Additionally, February 26 is the deadline for submitting the examination fee for the June 2024 exam.