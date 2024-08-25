ICSI CS Executive results 2024 released, here’s how to check results at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ICSI, declared result of the Company Secretaries (CS) Executive exam on Sunday, August 25. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website at icsi.edu. ICSI CS Results 2024 live updates ICSI CS Executive results 2024 have been released, Check the steps to download result. (Representational image)

Candidates must note that they will have to key in information such as need to enter their Roll Number and Registration Number.

Here’s how you can download the CS Executive Results 2024

Go to icsi.edu. On the home page, click on the link to view result and download CS Executive e-marks sheet Enter your login credentials and click on submit. The CS Executive Results 2024 will be displayed on your screen. Download and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

The CS Executive course candidates will be able to download their result-cum-marks statement online, and no hard copies of marks sheets will be provided to them.

Along with the results, the ICSI also released the CS Executive course-wise rank holders’ list on its website.

Prior to this, the ICSI CS Professional Results 2024 were released earlier today along with the rank-holders list for Old and New syllabus.

For the CS Professional course, in addition to showing the result online, the institute will send hard copies of result-cum-marks statements to the registered addresses of candidates. After 30 days from the result date, if any candidate does not receive the document, s/he can contact the institute with his/her particulars on exam@icsi.edu.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.