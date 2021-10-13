ICSI CS June 2021 executive result at 2 pm: Steps to download e-marksheet
- ICSI CS executive program result will be declared at 2 pm today. The result and e-marksheet will be available on the offiical website icsi.edu.
The ICSI CS June 2021 exam result for executive program will be declared today at 2 pm, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has confirmed. The ICSI has already declared the CS professional program result for both old and new syllabus. The ICSI CS result will be available on the official website icsi.edu.
ICSI CS result 2021 direct link
ICSI CS June result 2021: Know how to check
- Go to the official website, icsi.edu
- Click on the CS executive program result link
- Enter the details asked like roll number, date of birth, registration number
- Submit the details
- Download the ICSI CS executive program result
Candidates can download the e-marksheet on the website. “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu,” ICSI has said.
In the ICSI CS professional program result, Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani has topped the exam in new syllabus and Eshan Manoj Loiya is the topper in old syllabus.