ICSI CS June 2021 executive result at 2 pm: Steps to download e-marksheet

The ICSI CS June 2021 exam result for executive program will be declared today at 2 pm, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has confirmed. The ICSI has already declared the CS professional program result for both old and new syllabus. The ICSI CS result will be available on the official website icsi.edu.

ICSI CS result 2021 direct link

ICSI CS June result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website, icsi.edu

Click on the CS executive program result link

Enter the details asked like roll number, date of birth, registration number

Submit the details

Download the ICSI CS executive program result

Candidates can download the e-marksheet on the website. “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu,” ICSI has said.

In the ICSI CS professional program result, Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani has topped the exam in new syllabus and Eshan Manoj Loiya is the topper in old syllabus.