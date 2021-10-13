Home / Education / Exam Results / ICSI CS June 2021 executive result at 2 pm: Steps to download e-marksheet
exam results

ICSI CS June 2021 executive result at 2 pm: Steps to download e-marksheet

  • ICSI CS executive program result will be declared at 2 pm today. The result and e-marksheet will be available on the offiical website icsi.edu.
ICSI CS June 2021 executive result at 2 pm: Steps to download e-marksheet (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICSI CS June 2021 executive result at 2 pm: Steps to download e-marksheet (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The ICSI CS June 2021 exam result for executive program will be declared today at 2 pm, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has confirmed. The ICSI has already declared the CS professional program result for both old and new syllabus. The ICSI CS result will be available on the official website icsi.edu.

ICSI CS result 2021 direct link

ICSI CS June result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, icsi.edu
  • Click on the CS executive program result link
  • Enter the details asked like roll number, date of birth, registration number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the ICSI CS executive program result

Candidates can download the e-marksheet on the website. “Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme (old and new syllabus) and foundation programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu,” ICSI has said.

In the ICSI CS professional program result, Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani has topped the exam in new syllabus and Eshan Manoj Loiya is the topper in old syllabus.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
icsi cs exam icsi result
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out