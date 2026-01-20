ICSI CSEET January Result 2026 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check scorecard here

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has declared the ICSI CSEET January Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test can check the scorecard through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

As per the official notice, the normal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test, January, 2026 Session will be uploaded on the website of Institute: immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall be issued to the candidates.

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET January Result 2026 ICSI CSEET January Result 2026: How to check To check the scorecard candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

2. Click on ICSI CSEET January Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ICSI.