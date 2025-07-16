Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 released on icsi.edu, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 02:09 PM IST

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 has been declared. The steps to check results is given here. 

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July examination results on July 16, 2025 on its official portal at 2 PM today. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their scores on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 released on icsi.edu, here's how to check
ICSI CSEET Result 2025 released on icsi.edu, here's how to check

To check the results, candidates will require their unique details:-

ID numbers

Dates of birth

Direct link to check ICSI CSEET Result 2025 

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: How to check 

To check the CSEET July result 2025, candidates will need to follow these steps: -

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.in.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check the result and download the CSEET July 2025 scorecard copy for further need.

The CSEET July 2025 examination was conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025. 

ICSI CSEET Result 2025 declared at icsi.edu, direct link here

With this, ICSI has also declared candidates' individual subject-wise break-up of marks on icsi.edu, and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement is also uploaded to the same website. Candidates should secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper (paper 1, paper 2, paper 3, and paper 4) separately and 50 % marks in aggregate to pass the CSEET examination.

Furthermore, ICSI will not issue physical copies of this document to the candidates; it should only be downloaded from the institute’s website.

For all related updates, candidates to check official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / ICSI CSEET Result 2025 released on icsi.edu, here's how to check
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On