The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July examination results on July 16, 2025 on its official portal at 2 PM today. Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their scores on the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu. ICSI CSEET Result 2025 released on icsi.edu, here's how to check

To check the results, candidates will require their unique details:-

ID numbers

Dates of birth

ICSI CSEET Result 2025: How to check

To check the CSEET July result 2025, candidates will need to follow these steps: -

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.in.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Check the result and download the CSEET July 2025 scorecard copy for further need.

The CSEET July 2025 examination was conducted on July 5 and 7, 2025.

With this, ICSI has also declared candidates' individual subject-wise break-up of marks on icsi.edu, and the formal e-result-cum-marks statement is also uploaded to the same website. Candidates should secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper (paper 1, paper 2, paper 3, and paper 4) separately and 50 % marks in aggregate to pass the CSEET examination.

Furthermore, ICSI will not issue physical copies of this document to the candidates; it should only be downloaded from the institute’s website.

