IGNOU B.Ed entrance exam 2024: Results out on official website, check direct link and counselling details here

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has declared the results of the IGNOU B.Ed entrance examinations 2024 on its official website ignou.ac.in today. Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check the results by visiting the website. IGNOU has announced the results of IGNOU B.Ed entrance examinations 2024 on its official website ignou.ac.in.

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link to check the results.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Notably, the IGNOU B.Ed examination was held on January 7, 2024 in online mode. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examinations and rank on the merit list will be called for the IGNOU B.Ed counselling 2024. The schedule of counselling is yet to be notified by IGNOU.

For counselling, candidates need to bring all original certificates for verification.

Steps to check IGNOU B.Ed entrance examinations result 2024:

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in

Click on the "Result of Entrance Test of PhD /BEd /BSCN(PB) of the Session January 2024” on the homepage

Enter your log-in credentials

The results will appear on the window.

Save the results, download, and print a copy for future reference.

IGNOU advises all candidates to regularly check their emails (as provided in the online form) for updates.