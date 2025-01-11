IGNOU December TEE Result 2024 declared at ignou.ac.in, direct link to check here

Indira Gandhi National Open University has declared the IGNOU December TEE Result 2024. Candidates who appeared for the Term-End examination in December can check the results on the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in. IGNOU December TEE Result 2024 declared, direct link to check here

The IGNOU December TEE examination commenced on December 2 and concluded on January 9, 2025. The examination was held in two sessions every day: a Morning Session from 10 AM to 1 PM and an Evening Session from 2 PM to 5 PM.

IGNOU December TEE Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who want to check the December TEE result can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on IGNOU December TEE Result 2024.

Again a new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the University has released July 2024 session Ph.D admission interview schedule for various departments. The interview dates can be checked by the candidates on the official website of IGNOU.