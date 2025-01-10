SOF IMO Result News 2024-25: How to check International Mathematics Olympiad results when announced

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) will announce the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) result 2024-25 on its official website, sofworld.org. The answer keys of the test have been released and the result is expected next. SOF IMO Result News 2024-25: The result will be announced at sofworld.org(Official website, screenshot)

The foundation has already announced the National Science Olympiad (NSO) and International English Olympiad (IEO) results.

When announced, students can check the SOF IMO result 2024-25 by following these steps-

Go to the federation's official website, sofworld.org. Click on read more under the results tab. Select the exam name (SOF IMO 2024-25) from the dropdown menu. Enter your roll number. Submit the details and check your result.

About the SOF IMO exam

The International Mathematics Olympiad is an annual competition for classes 1-12 to students. This test assesses their knowledge and skills in mathematical reasoning and logical ability.

The exam is held separately for each class and has two levels.

The level 1 exam is open to all classes (1 to 12). The level 2 exam is for Classes 3 to 12 only. Class-wise, the top 5 per cent of the participating students in the level 1 exam are selected for the level 2 exam.

The IMO level 1 exam was conducted on October 22, November 19 and December 12, 2024.

Only schools can apply for the test up to 30 days before the exam. Students can not submit their applications individually.

Winners of the SOF International Mathematics Olympiad will be presented with various awards and scholarships, such as international, zonal, and school topper awards for classes 1 to 12.

The top three international rank holders will receive cash awards, medals, and certificates, while zonal and school-level winners will also be recognized.

Schools and educators are also acknowledged for their contribution to the students' success with awards and scholarships at international, zonal, and district levels.

School principals and teachers are also extended appreciation certificates and gifts.