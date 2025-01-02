SOF NSO Result 2024 declared at sofworld.org, direct link to check here
SOF NSO Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check is given here.
Science Olympiad Foundation has declared SOF NSO Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for National Science Olympiad can check the result through the official website of SOF at sofworld.org.
The National Science Olympiad first level exam was held on December 3, 2024 for classes 1 to 12. All those candidates who appeared for the test can check the results by following the steps given below.
Direct link to check SOF NSO Result 2024
SOF NSO Result 2024: How to check
- Visit the official website of SOF at sofworld.org.
- Click on SOF NSO Result 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
As per the official website, the dates for 2nd level exam will be announced by January 2025. The 2nd level exams will be held for students from classes 3rd to 12th for SOF IEO, SOF NSO & SOF IMO. SOF ISSO, SOF IGKO, SOF ICO, SOF IHO & SOF ICSO will be single level exams. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SOF.
