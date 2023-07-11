IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2023 results today, July 11. Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check their results through their Enrolment Number. IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in

The IGNOU TEE June examination was conducted from June 19 to July 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 results: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the results tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the Term-end link and then on June 2023 Exam Result

Key in your enrolment number

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.