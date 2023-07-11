IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link
Jul 11, 2023 04:41 PM IST
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results of the June TEE 2023 examination.
Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2023 results today, July 11. Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check their results through their Enrolment Number.
Direct link to check JUNE TEE 2023 results
The IGNOU TEE June examination was conducted from June 19 to July 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.
IGNOU June TEE 2023 results: How to download
Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the results tab
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Next, click on the Term-end link and then on June 2023 Exam Result
Key in your enrolment number
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
