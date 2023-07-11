Home / Education / Exam Results / IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link

IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 04:41 PM IST

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the results of the June TEE 2023 examination.

Indira Gandhi National Open University has released IGNOU June TEE 2023 results today, July 11. Candidates who have appeared for the IGNOU June TEE 2023 examination can download the results from the official website at www.ignou.ac.in. Candidates can check their results through their Enrolment Number.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in
IGNOU June TEE 2023 results released at ignou.ac.in

Direct link to check JUNE TEE 2023 results

The IGNOU TEE June examination was conducted from June 19 to July 7, 2023, at various exam centres across the country.

IGNOU June TEE 2023 results: How to download

Visit the official site of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the results tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the Term-end link and then on June 2023 Exam Result

Key in your enrolment number

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out