Home / Education / Exam Results / IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing on July 3 at iiseradmission.in

IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing on July 3 at iiseradmission.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 02, 2023 01:08 PM IST

IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing tomorrow at iiseradmission.in.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) Aptitude Test results will be released on July 3. Candidates who have appeared for the IISER aptitude test can download the results from the official website at iiseradmission.in.

IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing on July3 at iiseradmission.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
IISER Aptitude Test 2023 results releasing on July3 at iiseradmission.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) conducted the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT-2023) on June 17. Candidates will be able to upload documents and freeze IISER preferences from July 4, 2023, to July 7, 2023.

IISER 2023 results: Steps to download the result

Visit the official website at iiseradmission.in

On the homepage, click on the result link for IISER Aptitude Test

Log in through your credentials

Your IISER 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take the print for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out