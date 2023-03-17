IIT Guwahati to announce JAM 2023 result next week

IIT JAM 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will announce result of the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2023 next week. As per information available on jam.iitg.ac.in, scores will be available on March 22. JAM 2023 result next week on jam.iitg.ac.in(HT file)

Answer key of JAM 2023 was released in February. Candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, to the preliminary answer key of JAM from February 24 to 26.

How to check IIT JAM 2023 result when announced

Go to the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in.

Login to the candidate portal with email/enrollment ID and password.

Check your result and download the page.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) held for seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

The test is used for admission to over 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.

JAM 2023 result will also be used for admission to over 2,300 seats at various Centrally-Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.