Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has declared IIT JAM Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Admission test for Masters can check the results through the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in. IIT JAM Result 2024 declared at jam.iitm.ac.in, direct link & how to check here

Along with the final marks, the final answer key has also been released by the Institute. Candidates can check the results or final marks by following the steps given below.

IIT JAM Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of IIT JAM at jam.iitm.ac.in.

Click on IIT JAM Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The IIT JAM results were scheduled to be released on March 22, 2024, which has been preponed and released today, March 20, 2024. Also read: JAM 2024 result out on jam.iitm.ac.in, final answer key also released

The JAM 2024 examination was conducted on February 11, 2024. The exam has seven papers: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

The examination is for admission to around 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT JAM.