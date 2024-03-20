 JAM 2024 result out on jam.iitm.ac.in, final answer key also released - Hindustan Times
JAM 2024 result out on jam.iitm.ac.in, final answer key also released

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2024 02:16 PM IST

JAM Result 2024: Candidates can check it on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

JAM Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the results of the Joint Admission Test in Masters or JAM 2024. Candidates can check it on the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below.

IIT JAM 2024 result declared on jam.iitm.ac.in(Screenshot of the official website)
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was supposed to announce JAM results on March 22 but it has been declared ahead of the scheduled date.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Along with JAM 2024 results, IIT Madras has also released the final answer key of the examination. All this information is hosted on the examination website.

Previously, the provisional answer key of the entrance examination was released, and a window was given to candidates to raise objections, if any.

Here are the direct link and steps to check JAM 2024 results, final answer keys:

IIT JAM result 2024: Direct link to download JAM 2024 results

JAM 2024 final answer key

How to download JAM result 2024 and final answer key

  1. Go to jam.iitm.ac.in.
  2. Open the result or the final answer key tab displayed on the home page.
  3. Key in your login details.
  4. Check and download JAM 2024 result/final answer key.
  5. Save a copy of the scorecard for future use.

IIT Madras conducted the admission test on February 11 at test centres across the country. The exam was held as a Computer-Based Test (CBT).

The examination serves as a single-window opportunity for admission to around 3,000 postgraduate seats at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and over 2,000 seats at IISc, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, and DIAT.

There were seven test papers in IIT JAM 2024: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS, and Physics (PH).

Candidates can take admission to the following courses through JAM scores: MSc, MSc (Tech), MSc- MTech Dual Degree, MS (Research), Joint MSc- PhD, and MSc- PhD Dual Degree.

For further details on JAM results and counselling, candidates can visit the official website of the examination.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live , Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
