Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 released, here's how to check at joinindianarmy.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 02:51 pm IST

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 has been released. The steps to check results at joinindianarmy.nic.in are given below. 

The Indian Army has released the results of Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025, Candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download their results on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Indian Army Agniveer Results 2025 live updates

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 is released at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check results with steps mentioned here. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)
Agniveer Results 2025: Steps to check results

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Results 2025

  1. Visit the official website of the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025.
  3. Enter the credentials to log in, and submit.
  4. Your Agniveer result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the Indian Army conducted the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for Agniveer recruitment 2025 from June 30 to July 10, 2025.

The CEE was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi and Assamese.

The exam consisted of objective-type taken using multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Candidates were required to attempt 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours as per the application category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of joinindianarmy.nic.in.

