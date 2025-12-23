IOCL JE CBT Result 2025 declared at iocl.com, direct link to check here

Indian Oil has declared IOCL JE CBT Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineers/Officers (Grade E0) computer based test can check the results on the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

The result will be available on the website from December 22 to January 3, 2026.

The computer based test was held on October 31, 2025. The computer based test comprised of 100 objective multiple choice type questions- 50 questions from Domain Knowledge and 50 from General Aptitude. The test comprised of objective Multiple-Choice type questions and shall be for a total duration of 150 minutes.

Direct link to check IOCL JE CBT Result 2025 IOCL JE CBT Result 2025: How to check To check the result candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on IOCL JE CBT Result 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who are shortlisted will have to appear for Group Discussion (GD) and Group Task (GT) and personal interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.