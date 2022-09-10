Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check

JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check

exam results
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:27 PM IST

IIT Bombay will announce the result for the JEE Advanced 2022 on Sunday, September 11

JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check
JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check
ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. Candidates who took the JEE Advanced 2022 examination can check the result from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022. As per the official website both answer key and results will be released at 10 am on Sunday, September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in credentials

Submit and check JEE Advanced 2022 result

Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard

Take a print out for further reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains jee advanced
jee mains jee advanced

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out