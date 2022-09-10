JEE Advanced 2022 result to be declared tomorrow: Know how to check

Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay will announce the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) on Sunday, September 11 at 10 am. Candidates who took the JEE Advanced 2022 examination can check the result from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022. As per the official website both answer key and results will be released at 10 am on Sunday, September 11.

JEE Advanced 2022 result: How to check

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your log in credentials

Submit and check JEE Advanced 2022 result

Download JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard

Take a print out for further reference