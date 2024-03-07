 JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result announced, steps to check - Hindustan Times
JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result announced, steps to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 08:30 AM IST

NTA JEE Mains 2024 paper 2 results declared for the session 1 examination. Check below the steps to download scorecards.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared results of the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. Candidates who have taken the Architecture and Planning examination can now go to the official website of the agency, jeemain.nta.ac.in and download their scorecards. JEE Main 2024 session 1, paper 2 results live updates

JEE Main 2024 result announced for paper 2(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Here is the direct link and steps to check JEE Mains 2024 paper 2 result

JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result link

How to check JEE Main paper 2 results

Go to the NTA website – jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Open the link to check JEE Main 2024 session 2 paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) result link.

Enter your application number and date of birth to login.

Check and download your result.

NTA had announced JEE Main result for the Engineering (BE/BTech paper 1) examination was earlier this month.

The BArch/BPlanning or paper 2 examination of JEE Main 2024 took place in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm on February 24.

A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination for session 1, of whom 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates took the test, NTA said.

Exam and College Guide
