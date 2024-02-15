JEE Main 2024 result for BArch/BPlanning paper 2 examination soon, steps to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce results of the BArch (paper 2A) and BPlanning (paper 2B) of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 soon. Results of the Engineering (BE/BTech paper 1) examination was announced earlier this month, and in the result notification, it shared an update regarding results of the Architecture and Planning examination. JEE Main 2024 result for BE/BArch paper 2 soon (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

“The NTA Scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days,” NTA said.

When declared, Architecture and Planning aspirants can check JEE Main results on jeemain.nta.ac.in using their application numbers and date of birth.

A total of 74,002 candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2024 paper 2 examination for session 1, of whom 55,493 or 75 per cent of candidates took the test, NTA said.

JEE Main 2024 paper 2 result: How to check

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in. Open the JEE Main 2024 session 1 scorecard download link for paper 2 (BE/BTech). Enter your application number and date of birth. Log in and check your result.

The JEE Main Paper 2 examination was held on February 24, in a single shift, from 3 pm to 6 pm.