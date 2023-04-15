JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 LIVE: NTA JEE mains last exam today, shift 1 begins

JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will conclude JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 2 on April 15, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

All the candidates who will appear for the first shift have reached the exam centre 2 hours prior to the starting of the examination. The candidates will have to carry their admit card, photo ID proof and a ball point pen to the exam hall.

Today is the last date of Session 2 examination. The examination for this session was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. Soon after the exam ends today, NTA will release the answer key followed by JEE Main Session 2 Result. Check latest updates on exam analysis, guidelines, timings and other updates below.

