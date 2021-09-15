JEE Main result 2021 declared, direct link to check NTA scores of session 4 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE (Main) result 2021 for session 4 exams. Candidates who appeared for the JEE main session 4 exam can check their JEE main session 4 exam results on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE (Main) examinations–2021 for session-4 were held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1.

How to check JEE Main session 4 result 2021:

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on "JEE (Main) 2021 Result (Session 4)" link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Earlier on Sept 8, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer keys of JEE Main Session 4 exams.