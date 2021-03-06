JEE main results 2021 for February exam expected by March 7, here's how to check

JEE main results 2021: JEE main results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of the JEE Main 2021 February session examination by Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency had released the provisional answer key for the JEE Main February session on March 1, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations until March 3, 2021. Based on the revised final answer key, the JEE main result will be prepared and declared by the agency.

The first session of the JEE mains 2021 examination was conducted from February 23 to 26, 2021, at various centres spread across the country.

How to check JEE main results 2021 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2021 February results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.











