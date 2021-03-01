JEE main answer key 2021 expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEEE Main 2021 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam on its official website. The JEE main examination was held between February 23-26.

Students who have appeared in the JEE Main February examination can check the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in after they are released. Candidates can check the answer key and raise objection/s against them if they want to. They need to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged as processing charges.

The challenges raised against answer keys will be examined by subject experts and changes will be made if there is any requirement. NTA’s decision regarding the challenges will be final. A final answer key will be displayed after the challenges are considered.

The result will be made and declared on the basis of the final answer key. The result of JEE main February session exam is expected by March 7.

More than 6 lakh students had applied for the JEE main February examination. According to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal the exam saw around 95% attendance.

For the first time the exam was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

The JEE main exam will be conducted 4 times a year from 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The second phase of the exam will be held in March.