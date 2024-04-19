JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: JEE Main scores, final answer key awaited
JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Mains 2024 Result for Session 2 on April 25, 2024, for Paper I and Paper II. The Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jee main.nta.ac.in. ...Read More
Before the announcement of the JEE Mains 2024 results, the final answer key for Session 2 will also release. Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2024.
NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 . The exam was conducted in 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, final answer key, direct link, toppers and more.
JEE Main 2024: Details to check results
These are the login credentials required to check JEE Main results:
Application number.
Date of birth.
JEE Main: Official websites
jeemain.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
JEE Mains: How to download final answer key
Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on JEE Main Final Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JEE Mains 2024: What after final answer key is released?
JEE Main 2024 result and all India ranks announcement.
Registration for JEE Advanced.
JEE Advanced exam and result.
Counselling for IIT, NIT, IIIT admissions based on JEE Main/Advanced scores.
JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: Check marking scheme here
Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)
Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)
Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)
JEE Mains 2024 Result: Login credentials required
Application Form
Application Number
Password
Security Pin
JEE Mains Session 2: All India Ranks to be released this time
All India ranks of JEE Main will be announced along with session 2 results. For candidates who have taken both sessions, their best scores out of the two shifts will be considered for the list.
JEE Mains Answer Key: Awaited
JEE Mains Answer Key is awaited. It will be released before the results. Keep checking this space for latest updates on final answer key and results.
JEE 2024 Answer Key: List of websites
JEE Answer Key: Where to check
JEE Answer Key will be available on jeemain.nta.ac.in after it is released. The link can also be checked at nta.ac.in.
JEE Mains 2024 result: Websites to check
JEE Main 2024: Exam dates
JEE Main: About preparation of results
JEE Mains 2024: Final answer key awaited
JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: Where to check
JEE Mains 2024 Result: Date and time
JEE Mains 2024 Result Date: April 25, 2024
JEE Mains 2024 Result Time: Not updated