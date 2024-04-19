Edit Profile
New Delhi370C
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
    JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: JEE Main scores, final answer key awaited

    Apr 19, 2024 6:24 PM IST
    JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Mains 2024 Result for Session 2 on April 25, 2024, for Paper I and Paper II. The Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jee main.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

    Before the announcement of the JEE Mains 2024 results, the final answer key for Session 2 will also release. Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2024.

    NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 . The exam was conducted in 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, final answer key, direct link, toppers and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 19, 2024 6:16 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Details to check results 

    These are the login credentials required to check JEE Main results:

    Application number. 

    Date of birth.

    Apr 19, 2024 6:01 PM IST

    JEE Main: Official websites 

    Apr 19, 2024 5:56 PM IST

    JEE Mains: How to download final answer key 

    Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

    Click on JEE Main Final Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the answer key and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Apr 19, 2024 5:51 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024: What after final answer key is released?

    JEE Main 2024 result and all India ranks announcement. 

    Registration for JEE Advanced. 

    JEE Advanced exam and result. 

    Counselling for IIT, NIT, IIIT admissions based on JEE Main/Advanced scores.

    Apr 19, 2024 5:46 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: Check marking scheme here 

    Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4) 

    Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1)

     Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0)

    Apr 19, 2024 5:41 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 Result: Login credentials required 

    Application Form 

    Application Number 

    Password 

    Security Pin

    Apr 19, 2024 5:34 PM IST

    JEE Mains Session 2: All India Ranks to be released this time 

    All India ranks of JEE Main will be announced along with session 2 results. For candidates who have taken both sessions, their best scores out of the two shifts will be considered for the list.

    Apr 19, 2024 5:31 PM IST

    JEE Mains Answer Key: Awaited 

    JEE Mains Answer Key is awaited. It will be released before the results. Keep checking this space for latest updates on final answer key and results. 

    Apr 19, 2024 5:28 PM IST

    JEE 2024 Answer Key: List of websites 

    Apr 19, 2024 5:25 PM IST

    JEE Answer Key: Where to check 

    JEE Answer Key will be available on jeemain.nta.ac.in after it is released. The link can also be checked at nta.ac.in. 

    Apr 19, 2024 5:22 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 result: Websites to check 

    Apr 19, 2024 5:19 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Exam dates 

    NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 . The exam was conducted in 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India).

    Apr 19, 2024 5:16 PM IST

    JEE Main: About preparation of results 

    Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2024.

    Apr 19, 2024 5:13 PM IST

    JEE Mains: How to download final answer key 

    Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Click on JEE Mains final answer key link available on the home page. 

    A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers. 

    Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

    Apr 19, 2024 5:10 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024: Final answer key awaited

    JEE Mains 2024 Final answer key is awaited. The answer key when released can be downloaded from the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Apr 19, 2024 5:07 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: Where to check 

    JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: NTA will release JEE Mains result for session 2 on April 25, 2024. The results when announced can be checked by registered candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. 

    Apr 19, 2024 5:00 PM IST

    JEE Mains 2024 Result: Date and time 

    JEE Mains 2024 Result Date: April 25, 2024 

    JEE Mains 2024 Result Time: Not updated 

    JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: JEE Main scores, final answer key awaited
