JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: JEE Main scores, final answer key awaited

JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the JEE Mains 2024 Result for Session 2 on April 25, 2024, for Paper I and Paper II. The Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 results, when announced, can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA JEE at jee main.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

Before the announcement of the JEE Mains 2024 results, the final answer key for Session 2 will also release. Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning will be carried out using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of JEE (Main) - 2024.

NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 examination on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 . The exam was conducted in 319 Cities across the Country (including 22 Cities outside India). The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, final answer key, direct link, toppers and more.