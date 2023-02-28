JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here
JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below.
National Testing Agency has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 on February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Paper 2 examination can check the results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 was conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. Paper 2a and 2b were conducted on January 28. A total of 46465 candidates have registered for Paper 2. The answer key for Paper 2 was released on February 28, 2023.
Direct link to check JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2
JEE Mains Result 2023: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.
- Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the result and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of JEE Main.