IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / JEE Mains results 2021 announced, 6 candidates score perfect 100
JEE Mains Results 2021 declared(File photo)
JEE Mains Results 2021 declared(File photo)
exam results

JEE Mains results 2021 announced, 6 candidates score perfect 100

JEE Mains results 2021: The perfect scorers are Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:34 AM IST

JEE Mains results 2021: Six candidates scored perfect 100 in engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains, results of which were announced on Monday, according to officials of the National Testing Agency.

The perfect scorers are Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat.

JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates

According to officials, NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

"The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior official said.

Read | JEE main results 2021 for February exam declared, here's direct link to check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam was conducted at over 800 centres in 331 cities, including nine centres abroad -- Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.

This year, a total of 6.52 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination, 95 per cent of whom had appeared in the B.E/B.Tech papers and 81.2 per cent appeared in B.Arch/B.Planning paper.

Read | JEE Main Result 2021 declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in

This was the first time that the exam was conducted in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Starting this year, the exam will be conducted four times a year to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The next phases will be held in March, April and May.

Read | JEE Main Final answer key 2021 released, check it here

"Due to the lockdown in Bahrain, the exam could not be conducted. NTA is in constant communication with Indian Embassy, Bahrain, and will work out a plan in the interest of candidates for the conduct of Paper 2 A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning). For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), those candidates who have opted for March Session will appear in March along with other candidates.

"After February, March, April, and May Sessions of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA scores in accordance with the policy. The candidates have the choice to appear in one, two, three, four examinations for admission," the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jee mains result jee mains exam
Close
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
exam results

CEED results 2021 declared at ceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • CEED results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CEED entrance examination can check their results online at ceed.iitb.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
exam results

JEE main results 2021 for February exam declared, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • JEE main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT Photo)
exam results

JEE Main February results 2021 to be declared in few hours: Pokhriyal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:29 PM IST
  • JEE Main February result 2021: Once the results are out, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
exam results

JEE Main Result 2021 declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:12 PM IST
  • JEE main result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their JEE main results 2021 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division.(Screengrab )
JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division.(Screengrab )
exam results

JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:25 AM IST
  • JKBOSE class 12 results for Kashmir division: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 12 board examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main result 2021.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE main result 2021.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
exam results

JEE main result 2021 for Feb exams declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:39 PM IST
  • JEE main result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2021 February session exam will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
JEE Main 2021(PTI)
exam results

JEE main results 2021 for February session out, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • JEE main results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE mains 2021 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main Result 2021.(Screengrab )
JEE Main Result 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

JEE Main Result 2021 Highlights: Result declared, 6 get 100 NTA score

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 03:21 PM IST
JEE main result 2021 Live Updates: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020.
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020.
exam results

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • UPSC NDA and Naval Academy results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the UPSC NDA and Naval Academy 2020 examination can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main results 2021. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
JEE main results 2021. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
exam results

JEE main results 2021 for February exam expected by March 7, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • JEE main results 2021: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February session examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TNUSRB constable marks 2020.(PTI file)
TNUSRB constable marks 2020.(PTI file)
exam results

TNUSRB constable marks 2020 released at tnusrbonline.org, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:28 AM IST
  • TNUSRB constable marks 2020: Candidates who have not cleared the TNUSRB constable recruitment examination can check their marks online at tnusrbonline.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKBOSE class 10 results 2020.(Screengrab )
JKBOSE class 10 results 2020.(Screengrab )
exam results

JKBOSE class 10 results 2020 for Jammu division declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • JKBOSE class 10 results 2020: Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE class 10 board exams 2020 can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
exam results

Covid cases rise, more Mumbai colleges return to online classes

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:05 AM IST
A handful of institutes which had recently started physical practical sessions or scheduled a combination of online and offline preliminary examination for their final year batches have now called off all physical sessions and are continuing lectures online only
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who took the IBPS main exam 2021 can check their result at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
Candidates who took the IBPS main exam 2021 can check their result at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
exam results

IBPS Office Assistant Main Exam Result 2021 (CRP RRB IX) declared at ibps.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, March 1 announced the results of IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant (Clerk) Main examination 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students who have appeared in AISSEE 2021 are waiting for their results. The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 was held on February 7.(HT File)
Students who have appeared in AISSEE 2021 are waiting for their results. The All India Sainik School Entrance Exam 2021 was held on February 7.(HT File)
exam results

AISSEE 2021: Sainik School Entrance Exam answer key, results 2021 awaited

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:44 PM IST
  • The answer key and results of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination 2021 is expected soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP