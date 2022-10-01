Home / Education / Exam Results / JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 5 allotment result releasing today, how to check

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 5 allotment result releasing today, how to check

Published on Oct 01, 2022 09:27 AM IST

JEECUP 2022 Counseling Round 5 Seat Allotment Result will be released today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh Counseling Round 5 Allotment Result will be releasing today, October 1, 2022.Candidates can check their round 5 allotment result on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The round 5 registration process commenced on September 28 and the last date for the registration pass was September 30. The 6th round of registration will begin on October 6 and the registration process will end on October 8.

The 5th Round Document Verification at the district Help Centres will held from October 1 to October 3 till 5 pm.

JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 5: Know how to check

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result for round 5

Key in your application number and password

Check your result

Take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
