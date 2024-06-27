JEECUP Result 2024 Live: UPJEE result expected today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Result 2024 Live: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is expected to announce the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic entrance exam results today, June 27. When announced, the candidates can check it on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The provisional answer key of the entrance test was released on June 21 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question. Next, the final final answer key of the test and the result will be announced. ...Read More

How to check JEECUP result 2024

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Open the UPJEE Polytechnic result link given on the home page. Enter your login details. Submit and download the result.

The UPJEE Polytechnic entrance examination was conducted from June 13 to 20. The duration of the test was 150 minutes in which candidates had to answer 100 multiple-choice questions.

UPJEE(P) is a state level entrance examination conducted by the JEECUP for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Check the latest updates on JEECUP result 2024 below.