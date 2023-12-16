JKSSB Sub Inspector PST/PET 2023 result released at jkssb.nic.in, get link here

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has released the list of candidates who qualified PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department) today, December 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in. JKSSB announces results of PST/PET for Sub Inspector post

The PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector ( Home Department) was conducted on December 16. A total of 313 candidates have qualified for the PST/PET for the post of Sub Inspector (Home Department).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

JKSSB SI PET/PST result 2023: How to check

To check the list of qualified candidates follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.

Click on “Notice regarding Conduct of Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test(PET) for the post of Sub Inspector,Home Department”.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names and roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.