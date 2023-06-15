Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has announced Karnataka KCET Results 2023 on June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check their scores through the direct link available on the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET Results 2023 Live Updates Karnataka KCET Results 2023 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

Karnataka KCET Results 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results were announced by Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar through a press conference conducted by KEA at KEA office.

More than 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for KCET 2023 in the state out of which 1.21 lakh candidates are boys and 1.4 lakh candidates are girls. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

