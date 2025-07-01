Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 out, how to check scores at karresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 01, 2025 01:33 PM IST

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 has been released. Check the steps to download scores from karresults.nic.in.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, released results of Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Students who took the exam can now check and download their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 live updates

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 has been released, check the steps to download scores here. (HT File)
Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 has been released, check the steps to download scores here. (HT File)

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number to check the results.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: How to download

Students can download their results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below: 

1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link "Karnataka PUC II Exam 3 Results 2025"on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and download the result for future needs

Also read: Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025 out at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check here

This year, the PUC 2 Exam 3 was held from June 9, 2025 to June 21, 2025 in total of 262 examination centers. A total of 82,683 students appeared for exam 3 out of which 18,834 students passed the examination, registering an overall pass percentage of 22.78%. 

Further, a total of 17398 candidates applied for improvement, out of which 11937 candidates' marks improved. Most of the students who wanted to improve their scores were from Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

For more information, students are advised to visit the official website of KSEAB.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 out, how to check scores at karresults.nic.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On