Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 out, how to check scores at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB, released results of Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Students who took the exam can now check and download their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 live updates Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 results 2025 has been released, check the steps to download scores here. (HT File)

Candidates will need to enter their Registration Number to check the results.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: How to download

Students can download their results from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link "Karnataka PUC II Exam 3 Results 2025"on the homepage

3. Enter your login credentials

4. Submit and download the result for future needs

This year, the PUC 2 Exam 3 was held from June 9, 2025 to June 21, 2025 in total of 262 examination centers. A total of 82,683 students appeared for exam 3 out of which 18,834 students passed the examination, registering an overall pass percentage of 22.78%.

Further, a total of 17398 candidates applied for improvement, out of which 11937 candidates' marks improved. Most of the students who wanted to improve their scores were from Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

For more information, students are advised to visit the official website of KSEAB.