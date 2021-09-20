KCET results 2021 at kea.kar.nic.in soon: Live Updates on score card, rank list
- KCET results: Karnataka common entrance test or KCET results will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. The KCET results 2021 will be available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KCET results: Karnataka common entrance test or KCET results will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm. The KCET results 2021 will be available at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
The exam was held on multiple days. The common entrance tests-2021 for Biology and Mathematics papers were held on August 28, while the common entrance test-2021 for Physics and Chemistry papers was held on August 29.
KCET is regulated by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). It is conducted for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharma), Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharma), Agriculture courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses.
Candidates should check the result from the official website of the Karnataka examinations authority.
Follow all the updates here:
-
SEP 20, 2021 01:15 PM IST
KCET result: Important point about reservation
Reservation of seats in certain categories such as Rural, Kannada etc and in Special Categories like NCC, Sports etc are applicable only to Karnataka candidates who are eligible for Government seats and Government Quota seat
-
SEP 20, 2021 01:08 PM IST
KCET result: Know about seat allotment
As per the seat matrix issued by the Government, the seat allotment to the above mentioned courses will be done ONLINE in the order of merit / rank obtained in 2021 CET / NEET / NATA / JEE-Paper-2 as applicable, and based on the options entered by the candidates through KEA Web-portal.
-
SEP 20, 2021 01:02 PM IST
KCET result: Know how ranks will be assigned
KCET ranks will be assigned on the basis of the marks obtained PCM or PCB subjects in CET examination only; however this is applicable for this academic year 2021-22 only.
-
SEP 20, 2021 12:55 PM IST
KCET Result: Last year the result was declared in August
Last year, the KCET result was released in August. Over 1.4 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. KCET 2020 was conducted on July 30 and 31 after the Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea filed by students for the postponement of exam in view of Covid-19.
-
SEP 20, 2021 12:46 PM IST
KCET 2021 was postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases
Karnataka Examinations Authority had postponed the Karnataka CET exam due to a surge in COVID 19 cases. The examination was scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8.
-
SEP 20, 2021 12:43 PM IST
KCET answer key 2021 was released on September 3
The provisional answer keys of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology paper was released on the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in after the completion of the exam.
-
SEP 20, 2021 12:42 PM IST
KCET results 2021: Know how to check
- Go to the official website of KEA
- Click on KCET result 2021
- Enter the roll number, date of birth other details
- Submit the details
- Download the KCET result
-
SEP 20, 2021 12:41 PM IST
KCET results 2021 today at 4 pm
Karnataka CET result will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Get our daily newsletter
Rajasthan PTET result 2021 likely in 2-3 days: Minister
- The Rajasthan PTET result 2021 will be released in 2-3 days and efforts are being made to release the results of 4 year and 2 year courses simultaneously, Minister for Higher Education, Bhanwar Singh Bhati has informed in a retweet.
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam result released: Know how to check
- The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result has been released today at 10.30 am. The exam result is available on karresults.nic.in. The result has been declared for the PUC supplementary exam held in August-September 2021.
Karnataka: KCET result 2021 today at KEA portal, know how to check
- KCET results: Karnataka CET or KCET results will be declared today, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet.
KCET result tomorrow, confirms Karnataka higher education minister
- Karnataka CET result will be declared tomorrow, September 20, at 4 pm, state higher education minister CN Ashwathnarayan said on Sunday in a tweet. The KCET result will be available on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
ICAI CA inter results 2021: Priti Nandan Kamat, Arjun Mehra all India toppers
- Mumbai’s Priti Nandan Kamat has secured the first position in the country from among 53950 students in the Intermediate (IPC) (Old) Examination and Delhi’s Arjun Mehra has secured the first position in the country in the Intermediate (New) Examination from among 107215 students.
Karnataka 2nd PUC exam result tomorrow: Education Minister
- The result of the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam held in August-September 2021 will be released tomorrow at 10.30 am, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Sakala, BC Nagesh said on Sunday, September 19. The exam result will be released on karresults.nic.in, the minister has said.
Rajasthan PTET result 2021: Know how to check
- Rajasthan PTET result 2021: Government Dungar College, Rajasthan is likely to release the PTET exam result today as per reports. The exam was held on September 8. Candidates who had appeared for Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET) can check the PTET result at http://www.ptetraj2021.com/ as and when it is released.
ICAI CA inter results declared: Know how to check
- ICAI CA inter results 2021: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Sunday released results of chartered accountants inter examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CA inter examination can check their results on the official website of ICAI at icai.nic.in.
ICAI CA inter results expected today by 12 noon: Official
- The ICAI CA inter results are likely to be declared by 12 noon today, September 19.
LU Result 2021: Lucknow University Entrance exam result for UG courses declared
KEAM Result 2021 declared on cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check scores here
IAF AFCAT Result 2021 declared on afcat.cdac.in, direct link to check result here
CA Inter Result 2021: ICAI releases result date for Old and New courses
Assam to start in-person classes in schools for class 10 from September 20
JEE main results 2021: Meet AIR 1 Amaiya Singhal, know his success mantra
- For Ghaziabad's Amaiya Singhal, getting first rank in the country in JEE main 2021, is a result of three years’ hard work. In an interview with HT Online, Amaiya said, he had started preparations for the engineering entrance exam in class 10.