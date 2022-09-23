KEAM 2022 first phase allotment list out, here’s how to check

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released KEAM 2022 first phase allotment list. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.

To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

KEAM 2022 first phase allotment list: How to check

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2022 link and a new page will open.

Click on KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list link available on the home page.

Press Agriculture or Engineering link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice, candidates who have got an allotment shall have to remit the fee to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Exam as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment from September 23 to September 26, 2022.