KEAM 2022 first final allotment result released at cee.kerala.gov.in, check here

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the KEAM 2022 first final allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical list for Engineering and Architecture courses on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The trial allotment list was released on September 21, 2022 for both Agriculture and Engineering courses. Those candidates who have got an allotment shall have to remit the fee to be paid to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations as specified in the first phase allotment memo at any of the Head Post Offices in Kerala or by way of Online Payment from September 23, 2022 to September 26, 2022, 3.00 PM in order to accept the allotment.

Candidates who want to check the KEAM allotment result can follow these simple steps given below to check.

Direct link to check KEAM 2022 first final allotment result

KEAM 2022 first final allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2022 link and a new page will open.

Click on KEAM 2022 first allotment provisional list link available on the home page.

Press Agriculture or Engineering link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first allotment list was prepared after addressing the complaints. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEAM.

Official Notice