Kerala CEE releases round 3 MBBS/BDS allotments & Ayush/Allied courses phase 1 seat allotment list

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 14, 2023 12:21 PM IST

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala has released the round 3 allotments to MBBS/BDS. The first phase of seat allotment for the Ayush and Allied courses is also out. The seat allotment list is available on the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

“The third round provisional allotment to MBBS/BDS courses to the State quota seats in Government Medical/Dental colleges and the entire seats in the Private Self Financing Medical/Dental Colleges in the State of Kerala and the first phase of provisional allotment to the Kerala Ayurveda/ Homoeopathy/Siddha/Unani/Pharmacy/Agriculture/Veterinary/Forestry/ Fisheries/Co-Operation & Banking/ Climate change & Environmental Science/B.Tech Biotechnology courses for the academic year 2023-24 is published in the website of Commissioner for Entrance Examinations www.cee.kerala.gov.in”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check round 3 seat allotment results for MBBS and BDS courses

Direct link to  check round 1 seat allotment result for AYUSH/Allied Courses

The seat allotment list is prepared on the basis of online options confirmed/registered by the candidates.

KEAM 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the, “KEAM 2023 - Candidate Portal”

Next, click on the seat allotment list

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

