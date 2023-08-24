News / Education / Exam Results / Kerala LBS SET result 2023 released at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link

Kerala LBS SET result 2023 released at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 24, 2023 06:16 PM IST

LBS Centre for Science and Technology declares Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET) 2023 July session result. Check on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The LBS Centre for Science and Technology has declared the State Eligibility Test (SET) result 2023 for the July session today, August 24. Candidates who have appeared for the SET 2023 can check the result on the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The LBS State Eligibility Test 2023 was conducted on August 23. Candidates can check their SET 2023 using their roll number.

Direct link to check SET July 2023 result

Kerala LBS SET result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SET July 2023 result link

Key in your roll number

Your Kerala SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

The LBS SET 2023 registration process commenced on March 30, 2023 and ended on May 10, 2023. The State Eligibility Test is conducted for the candidates seeking positions as a Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE.

