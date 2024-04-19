LIC ADO 2023 results declared, direct link & steps to download here

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the result of the Mains exams that were conducted for the recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23. The main examination for the recruitment process was conducted on April 23, 2023, across the country at various exam centres.(HT file)

Candidates who have appeared for the examination may visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in to check the results and download the scorecard.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The main examination for the recruitment process was conducted on April 23, 2023, across the country at various exam centres.

Direct Link to download LIC ADO Scorecard

Steps to download LIC ADO Scorecard:

Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in

Find the career section

Look out for the LIC ADO 2023 Recruitment page

Feed in your login details and submit

Your scorecard appears on the screen

Verify the details

Download the page and take a printout for further needs.

Direct link to download LIC ADO Scorecard