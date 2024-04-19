LIC ADO 2023 results declared, direct link & steps to download here
Candidates who have appeared for the examination may visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in to check the results and download the scorecard.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the result of the Mains exams that were conducted for the recruitment of Apprentice Development Officer 22-23.
The main examination for the recruitment process was conducted on April 23, 2023, across the country at various exam centres.
Direct Link to download LIC ADO Scorecard
Steps to download LIC ADO Scorecard:
Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in
Find the career section
Look out for the LIC ADO 2023 Recruitment page
Feed in your login details and submit
Your scorecard appears on the screen
Verify the details
Download the page and take a printout for further needs.
