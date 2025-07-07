Madras University April UG 2025 Result released at unom.ac.in, direct link to check here
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 07:28 PM IST
Madras University April UG 2025 Result has been released at unom.ac.in. The direct link to check is given below.
University of Madras has released the results of the April UG examinations 2025 on Monday, July 7, 2025. Candidates who took the semesters V and VI examination can check and download the results from the official website at unom.ac.in.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK MADRAS UNIVERSITY APRIL 2025 UG RESULTS
After downloading the scorecards, candidates should check for the following details:
- Name of candidate
- Marks obtained
- Qualifying status
Madras University April 2025 UG Results: How to download
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the scorecards:
- Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in
- On the home page, go to the Announcement section.
- Click on the link titled “Results of April 2025 Examinations( V and VI Semester UG Degree)”
- On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
- Check your result displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.
For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of University of Madras.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
