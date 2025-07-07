Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
Madras University April UG 2025 Result released at unom.ac.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 07:28 PM IST

Madras University April UG 2025 Result has been released at unom.ac.in. The direct link to check is given below. 

University of Madras has released the results of the April UG examinations 2025 on Monday, July 7, 2025. Candidates who took the semesters V and VI examination can check and download the results from the official website at unom.ac.in.

Madras University April UG 2025 Result have been declared at unom.ac.in. Candidates can check via direct link here.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK MADRAS UNIVERSITY APRIL 2025 UG RESULTS

After downloading the scorecards, candidates should check for the following details: 

  1.  Name of candidate
  2. Marks obtained
  3. Qualifying status

Madras University April 2025 UG Results: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the scorecards: 

  1. Visit the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in
  2. On the home page, go to the Announcement section.
  3. Click on the link titled “Results of April 2025 Examinations( V and VI Semester UG Degree)”
  4. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 
  5. Check your result displayed on the screen. 
  6. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of University of Madras. 

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
