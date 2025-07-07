AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 releasing today, here's how to download

Search
AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to be out on July 7, 2025. Check the steps to download. 

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS, is scheduled to release the admit card for Paramedical examinations on Monday, July 7, 2025. When released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 will be released on July 7, 2025. Check steps to download. (File Photo by HT)

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode on July 13, 2025. The entrance test is being conducted . for admission to B.Sc./M.Sc. Course at AIIMS.

Once the admit cards are downloaded, candidates must look for the following details: 

  1. Name of the candidate
  2. Exam roll number
  3. Exam date
  4. Exam time
  5. Exam centre

It may be mentioned here that earlier, the AIIMS Paramedical Exam 2025 was scheduled to be conducted on June 28, 2025, and the admit card was scheduled to be out on June 20, 2025. 

AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the admit card: 

  1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  2. On the home page, click on Academic Courses, and then on Paramedical. 
  3. Click on the link to download the admit card.
  4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. 
  5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. 
  6. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of AIIMS. 

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
