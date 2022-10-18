Home / Education / Exam Results / MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 Round 1 final merit list out, link here

MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 Round 1 final merit list out, link here

exam results
Published on Oct 18, 2022 07:18 PM IST

MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 Round 1 final merit list released at llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

ByHT Education Desk

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MAH LLB 3 years Counselling 2022 Round 1 final merit list on October 18, 2022 at 7 pm. Candidates can check the list through the official site of MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the admission schedule, the first round of allocation will be open on October 21, 2022, at 11 am. From October 22 until November 1, 2022, except Sunday and statutory holidays, candidates can report to the allocated college and seek admission for Round 1.

Direct link to check merit list here 

MHA LLB 3 year counselling merit list: How to check

Visit the official site of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on MAH LLB 3 years link available

Login to the account by entering the login details.

Click on submit and your final merit list will be released.

Check the merit list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Topics
maharashtra mhtr mht cet + 1 more
maharashtra mhtr mht cet

