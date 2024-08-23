Maharashtra board SSC, HSC Supplementary results 2024 released at mahresult.nic.in, direct links to check here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE, has released the results of the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Supply Results 2024 on Friday, August 23, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the Class 10th, 12th supplementary exams can download their scorecards from the official website at mahahsscboard.in. There results can also be checked on mahresult.nic.in. Maharashtra board SSC, HSC Supplementary results 2024 out, direct links here

It may be mentioned here that Class 10 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16 to July 30, 2024, whereas the Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted from July 16 to August 8, 2024 for general and bifocal courses.

For Class 10, the examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. As for Class 12, the examination was held in two shifts- from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

It may be mentioned here that regular Maharashtra SSC result was announced on May 27 and Maharashtra HSC result was announced on May 21, 2024.

A total of 1560154 students registered for Class 10 exam this year, out of which 1549326 appeared. Out of the total number of students, 1484431 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 95.81%.

Similarly, for Class 12, the overall pass percentage was 93.37%. A total of 1433331 students registered for the examination and 1423923 students appeared. A total of 1329684 students passed. The girls pass percentage was more than boys this year by 3.84%. The pass percentage of girls was 95.44% and boys pass percentage was 91.60%.

How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2024